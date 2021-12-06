Missing South Carolina man last seen on November 20

Williams, who stands 5-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, was last seen wearing khaki pants, a camouflage jacket, tennis shoes and a baseball hat.

HAMPTON, S.C. — Authorities in the Lowcountry are asking for the public's help to find a missing Hampton man last seen on November 20.

Officials say 75-year-old James Williams was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, on Hwy 601 North, near the Hampton DSS building in Hampton, SC.

Williams, who stands 5-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, was last seen wearing khaki pants, a camouflage jacket, tennis shoes and a baseball hat.

If you see Williams or have any information as to his whereabouts, authorities ask you to contact Sgt. Loadholt with the Hampton Police Department at 803-943-2421 or Central Dispatch at 803-943-9261.

