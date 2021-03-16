Two more South Carolina men charged in U.S. Capitol riot

Investigators say they were tipped off about the men's possible involvement by witnesses who said they recognized them in videos taken of the riot.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two more South Carolina men are being accused of taking part in the siege at the U.S. Capitol back in January.

Federal warrants state Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizzary are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Investigators say they were tipped off about the men's possible involvement by witnesses who said they recognized them in videos taken from the day and posted by the FBI and media sites. The witnesses claimed they knew the suspects from their involvement with the Civil Air Patrol. That's the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

According to the charging documents, the two were seen in the Capitol building near a broken window on the day of the riot among the thousands that entered the capitol. The two were with another man who's already facing charges, according to the FBI.

In the warrant, prosecutors submitted multiple photos as evidence that they say show the two throughout the building, and in the case of Irizarry, entering through the broken window. In another, one of the men can be seen taking a photo of another person near a statue of President Dwight Eisenhower, inside the rotunda of the Capitol.

In another, Irizarry is on the roof of the building looking down, according to prosecutors, and appears to be holding a metal pipe.

Prosecutors say they were able to corroborate the identities of the men using social media and DMV photos.

The riot took place on the day Congress was certifying the U.S. president election results. The violence and threats forced members of Congress to flee the building for safety. Hours later, after the siege had been brought under control, the Senators and House members finished their work.

Five people died that day during the riot.