South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair

Employees at the stand tell News19 they go through 300 to 400 cobs on a good day. And a popular TikTok video hasn't hurt business, either.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn.

"I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.

"I like the combination of the seasoning salt and the mayonnaise really," April McIver said.

Roasted corn is one of the most popular food stands at the South Carolina State Fair and for good reason. Who doesn't love food coated in butter?!

"The roasted corn at the fair is literally my favorite fair food, so that's, I had to come here," Benton said. "I probably will be back a couple more times before we leave."

Turns out, it's becoming even more popular thanks to the viral TikTok of the "Corn Kid"

South Carolinians and workers at this stand are quoting the video.

"They'll say, 'Oh, what do you have?' We'll be like, it's corn!" stand employee Lucian Freshwaters said.

Freshwaters said cooking the vegetable is a slow process but produces a savory result.

"It all starts off on the grill and then we take half of it," he said of the process. "It goes in the back and we cut it all up and then the other half goes into the cooler and then we shuck it and we put it in our butter and then we serve it just like that or you get elote style on the cobb."

Some fair patrons showed up just for this stand.

"Just for the corn, yep," McIver said.