South Congaree weighing options on how to use the COVID-19 relief American Rescue Plan Act funds

Town leaders will be deciding on how they spend the $422,000.

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — There's a hefty chunk of federal COVID-19 relief money in the hands of South Congaree.

To be specific, it's a little over $422,000.

This money and how it's spent in the town could make a world of difference.

"They determined the amount of money that each municipality gets by the number of citizens that they have. It was from the census that we did," Cindy Campbell, South Congaree mayor said.

Although nothing is decided yet, it will be soon at the town council's meeting next Thursday.

Some ideas to spend the money on include improvements to town hall, premium pay for first responders working through the pandemic and major water and sewer infrastructure improvements.

South Congaree’s mayor Cindy Campbell said as of now their sewer line stops at 302 and Ramblin Road.

"We’re stuck back in the 1970s unfortunately, can’t move forward. Nobody’s going to come out there and develop without water and sewer," Campbell said.

She said she believes this could help the town tremendously.

"Everybody cares about their home values and that’s been on the forefront of a lot of our citizens (minds) here lately. They want to see our town grow and they want to see our town become more beautiful and cleaned up and all of that would just do nothing but help that," Campbell said.

As of now, there are a lot of possibilities on the table.

Mayor Campbell said their first report back to the federal government about the COVID relief money they've used so far and what it's been spent on is due in April 2022.