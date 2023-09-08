50-mile yard sale brings shoppers from all over

The event takes place on Friday & Saturday and stretches from Blythewood to Winnsboro.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — People from all over the southeast have come to Fairfield County for The Big Grab, a 50-mile yard sale that stretches from Blythewood to Winnsboro, all in the name of a good deal.

“Oh gosh, I love the shopping, I love a bargain and I love a treasure hunt," said Joanne Lott, who drove from Georgia to attend.

Others like 10-year-old Jonah Perkins say it’s about spending time with family. "Enjoying the moment with my family, because we do this every year, and it’s fun to find the good deals.”

The event draws thousands to the area, which means big numbers for local businesses like Ridgeway Marketplace, which said they had seen hundreds of customers by midday.

“I think anybody that can be open is open. The restaurants are always packed, so it brings people to our town and people that have never been here before," said Scott Humphries, co-owner of Ridgeway Marketplace.