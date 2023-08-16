Town of Winnsboro has completed over 100 annexations requests in last 2 years

The town says they can better provide services when everyone on a street is considered "In town-limits"

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Another week, another town council meeting in Winnsboro with multiple annexation requests.

“We have seen a large increase in interest in annexing into the town of Winnsboro,” Jason Taylor, town manager of Winnsboro.

He says homeowners are continuing to request annexation.

“We had an erratic town border which makes it difficult to provide services such as public safety, police and fire, and trash collection and things such as that,” he adds.

Since the council removed the $500 dollar fee for people to annex, they’ve taken in about 125 properties over the last two years.

He also attributes cheaper utility costs within town limits to people wanting to become town residents.

“Here in the town of Winnsboro we provide water, sewer, gas, and electric, and if you are in town the rates on those utilities are cheaper than if you are in town, and people also really want to take advantage of our street sanitation services, picking up trash and yard debris, things like that,” Taylor says.

Annexation is voluntary, and the town typically doesn’t solicit for properties.

“With the growth that will be coming associated with SCOUT and really coming in this direction we anticipate potentially annexing a lot more residential developments, not just individual residential lots but residential developments and commercial developments,” he adds.