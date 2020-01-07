The rising junior was named the South Carolina Track and Field Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The accomplishments keep on coming for Airport High school's Jayla Jamison.

In 2019, Jamison became an 8-time state champion at the Girls Track and Field State championships.

“I’m just blessed and happy that God got me out here healthy and that I can perform and can do good all these races and take home another championship,” Jamison said after winning in 2019.

Jayla was only a freshman and would go on that year to be named South Carolina Female Track and Field Gatorade Player of the Year.

This year, although she didn’t have much of a season due to the coronavirus, she was still recognized as the state's Female Track and Field Gatorade Player of the Year for a second time.

“It’s a blessing and I just want to thank my parents, my AAU coaches and my brother for what they put in with me to do all of that,” Jamison said.

And once she’s back on the track, Jayla says she’s looking forward to adding more championships to her stacked resume.