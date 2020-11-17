Bishopville Post Office fire changed the way residents receive mail

The postal service says the Bishopville Post Office is closed due to safety concerns until further notice.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The Bishopville Post Office was heavily damaged by fire last month and that's led to a change in the way residents are receiving their mail.

According to law enforcement, a man intentionally set the building on fire in October. The suspect is the same person they believe started a fire at the post office in 2017 that also caused significant damage.

While the building remains closed, the mail service has been restored to the county.

"I think the mail carriers still brings it to us," said Timothy Boykin. "I see them riding through the towns delivering to people's homes."

While the mail is coming, the way it gets to people is a little different. The post office location has been closed due to safety concerns until further notice. All operations have been moved to the Camden Post Office for the time being.

"The first day that it happened, we didn't get any mail," explained Mack Wilson. "After that, I started getting mail. It came from Camden, I think, from the people I spoke with."

The post office was the only one in Bishopville, with the nearest one about nine miles away in Lydia.

News19 reached out to USPS regarding the status of repairing the building but we have not received a response.

Until the repairs are made, people are using a set of gray mailboxes that have been set up to receive mail that would normally have come to a post office box.

"I hope that it can get better soon," said Shaidia Johnson. "I hope that it does be like this forever because the last incident happened in 2017. If the building stays like this, what are we going to do in the community?"