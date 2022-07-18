Black Boy Joy retreat comes to Bowman this August

The free retreat aims to teach boys ages 8 through 13 four pillars, including economic and financial literacy, leadership, and teamwork.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Black Boy Joy retreat is coming to Bowman this August. This is the second year the event will take place in Orangeburg County.

The annual event is hosted by Orangeburg-based nonprofit the Black Joy Foundation and in previous years has been held in Orangeburg, Oakland, and Columbus.

“It’s not always emphasized in the school system and additionally it’s not always an area where an environment is created or available for these kiddos to learn and grow in their own unique way," said Black Joy Foundation president Khala Pace.

Hughston Free attended last year's event in Orangeburg, and was invited back as a junior coach this year. He has been a mentor figure to young campers helping them with drawing and painting.

“I was able to assist others and help them create bonds with each other," said Free.

He's one of several black male coaches selected to mentor this year's group of campers.

“We make sure that their coaches, their mentors at the event are black men. Something different from the norm, what they’re accustomed to," said Pace.

Each participant will receive a free backpack, breakfast, and lunch.

This year's event will be held at the Southeastern Outdoor Adventure Center in Bowman on August 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration closes July 30.