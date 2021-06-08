'Be the kings we once were': Black Boy Joy Retreat hopes to inspire in Orangeburg

There will be several activities the boys will participate in that are designed to translate into real-world situations.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Black Boy Joy Retreat hosted by Khala Pace is giving 20 young Orangeburg boys a safe space to build self-esteem and to be proud of who they are - with help from South Carolina State's 1890 Research and Extension Program.

The retreat is for boys ages 9 through 12

"It focuses on our four pillars: financial literacy, teamwork, self-actualization, and leadership," said co-founder Khala Pace. "We call it Black Boy Joy because due to fact it's mostly expressed and easily expressed through that age group. This joy that's inside of them, it's something in all men at all ages."

The retreat has been going for three years in cities like Oakland, California, and Columbus, Ohio. This is the first year for the event in Orangeburg. There will be several activities the boys will participate in that are designed to translate into real-world situations.

"We intend to tap into the other areas of who we are and can be," said Tobias Pace, Black Boy Joy Foundation's interactive program director. "We want to lock into that and recognize that we are wonderfully made. We are made with unique abilities to be the kings we once were. Khala's vision was to create an environment where young scholars can learn from their seniors."