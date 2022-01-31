Camden nonprofit needs gently-used prom dresses, accessories for local teens

Donations are still needed, especially accessories more large-sized prom dresses.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Camden Junior Welfare League (CJWL) is working to make prom season more affordable for students in the Kershaw County.

The organization is seeking donations of gently used prom gowns, shoes, purses, jewelry and other accessories, as well as donations of unopened makeup, silk flower corsages and boutonnieres, restaurant gift cards, and vouchers for prom-related services such as hair and nails from local businesses. The League then offers these items – free of charge - to Kershaw County teens with limited resources.

"We have gently used, gowns, handbags, jewelry, and even gift certificates for food from local businesses and for hair and make-up," Spadacenta said.

After donations are taken in, they will host an event welcoming Kershaw County teens to come and try on the outfits.

Prom season is right around the corner and we are seeking donations of gently used prom gowns, shoes, purses, jewelry... Posted by Camden Junior Welfare League on Friday, January 21, 2022

"Belle of the Ball [Boutique Day] is the day we turn our building into a boutique," said Camden Junior Welfare League president Katharine Spadacenta, "and we make it available to young women in the Kershaw County School District for women who may not be able to afford prom."

That day, teens, try on any dress they see and pick out any other items. Local food vendors cater the event. Spadacenta said the day is special and it's really heartwarming.

DONATIONS ARE STILL NEEDED, according to Spadacenta. If you have items that might be useful for prom, CJWL ask you to donate them. In particular, the organization needs more accessories more large-sized dresses.

Donations may be dropped off at City Laundry and Cleaners locations in Camden, Lugoff and Elgin and The Edge of Broad Street at 938 Broad Street in downtown Camden. Donations will be accepted until February 18th.

Young women interested in booking an appointment for the annual “Belle of the Ball” Boutique Day should contact their school guidance counselor.