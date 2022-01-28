A month into the Kershaw County quakes, experts say aswers still limited

The Elgin-Lugoff region experienced another aftershock, making for the 17th quake in a month.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in the Elgin-Lugoff area felt yet another aftershock as it rumbled through the town on Thursday evening, making it the 17th earthquake in the area since the original one on Dec. 27.

Resident Eva Belton described it as a loud "boom" and Larry Greene said, "it sounded like a bomb going off."

"It's kinda scary, I guess it's something we have to live with, and it's getting kind of dangerous," Greene added.

Professor Steven Jaume said he is hopeful this pattern will stop soon since the pattern has been ongoing longer than it typically does.

"I wish I had an answer of when they were going to stop honestly but I don't," he said. "This is just not fitting the normal pattern we see."

Dr. Jaume said most of the tremors were considered aftershocks since they have not reached the magnitude of the first earthquake on Dec. 27, which was a magnitude 3.3. Jaume said that, due to a lack of research and resources in the area, he is not sure why they are seeing continued aftershocks.

"We learn about those patterns when looking at the past and sometimes it's really well recorded and sometimes it's not," he said.