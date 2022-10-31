Camden's first brewery could be coming in the next few months

The excitement comes after City Council prepares for a final vote to give the site Economic Development Incentives

CAMDEN, S.C. — The building at 1035 Broad Street in Camden has been vacant for several year. But now there's a buzz surrounding the idea the city could see its first brewery, alongside a restaurant and rooftop bar.

"That will be the First National Bank or Bank of Camden that's being developed, you know we knew we need more restaurants and bars, you know we knew the building was just really looking for it to be that type of business," says Westly Parks, owner of 1035 Broad Street.

All of the excitement for the building comes after the City of Camden is preparing for a final reading of an ordinance authorizing economic development incentives for the site.

"They involved connecting or extending and connecting water and sewer lines to the building, relocating and improving the electrical service, and repairing asphalt," says Stephen Smoak, Camden City Councilmember. "The City of Camden sees it as an absolute benefit for the city, and something we would love to be a part of."

"Unique will be the brewing equipment, we're gonna put a lot of glass windows in the alleyway in the backs so the brewing equipment will be viewed and seen by the public as they walk by, and you know we're gonna make it a destination place," added Parks.

They are working on the final details for the project, but expect construction to begin in January, with the building opening mid-to-late summer of 2023.