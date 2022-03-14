x
Local woman fighting diaper insecurity in Kershaw County

Shameka Huff says she serves about 30-35 families a month through United For Baby.
Credit: Walker Lawson
Shameka Huff with United for Baby organizes diapers to help parent in need.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Collecting diapers for parents in need is a labor of love for Shameka Huff, who founded United for Baby in Kershaw County. 

"Myself was a single parent, without my parents jumping in and helping me, When you come from a broken home, and there is no support, where does it come from?"

Here to serve moms and dads in the Kershaw County area, Huff has turned her shed into a pamper palace with more than five hundred diapers ranging from newborn to toddler. "I sat down, and I was like, 'You know, this is what I'm here to do. The lord put me here to serve, and that's what I am going to do." 

February 2022 Stats are in!

Huff's baby boom products come from working with another nonprofit, Power in Changing, to help parents specifically in the area. 

According to the National Diaper Bank Network's website, one in three families experience diaper need. 

"We usually set up an arrangement where we can meet or I can come and drop it off at their location," Huff said. 

If you need help with diapers, click the website here

