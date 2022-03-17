Edisto Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 92nd home for Orangeburg family in need

Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne says there's been an increased demand this year from people in the community who are in need of an affordable place to live.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Edisto Habitat for Humanity broke ground for its 92nd home on Thursday. Raven Fogle was selected as the home's new owner.

“I was doubtful that they would choose me, but they did. I was surprised," said Fogle.

Fogle grew up in Orangeburg near Russell Street. She says she's excited to move her family out of an apartment and into their first house.

“It will be great because in our apartment complex where we live, it’s, I mean children they go out and play but it’s dangerous. We don’t have a yard," she said.

Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne says there's been an increased demand this year from people in the community who are in need of an affordable place to live.

“There is an absolute unbelieve need in this community. Housing rates have increased. The need for housing has increased exponentially. Inflation has increased so on and on we go," she said.

Burgoyne says this project was made possible by private sponsors like Wells Fargo and Allied Air, as well as community funding from local churches and businesses.

“Just extremely grateful for the amount of community support that we have. We’re extremely grateful for our volunteers. Without them we couldn’t do this work. Without our supporters we couldn’t do this work," said Burgoyne.