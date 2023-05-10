New fire station opens near Lake Wateree as an effort to cut down the current 17 minute response time

The station is located at River Road near Lake Wateree

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A brand new fire station opened Thursday in Fairfield County, which means a quicker response time in one of the most rural portions of the county.

"It's gonna help out probably 300 residents with their insurance ratings get them better insurance, but the main thing is to move out into the community and improve our response to the citizens," said Fairfield County Fire Chief Jamie Webb.

The closest fire station is approximately 3 miles away. Having a new station will allow for homeowners insurance to go down.

"The ISO rating is what determines what you pay for your homeowner's insurance. Going from a 10 down to a 5 is a pretty substantial saving," he added.

Right now, response time in the area is 17 minutes, but with the new volunteer fire station, he said times will be cut down, something resident Martha Soloway is excited about.

"I'm so happy about it; I am thrilled, you know, really and truly we needed that up here," she said.

Soloway has lived near Lake Wateree since the 80s and said she feels this station was needed.

"Everything's just changed drastically, but for the better," she said.

Chief Webb said people have joined to volunteer in the area, but the department is still looking for more.

"We still can take many, many more; we're struggling like everywhere else, but we can take more," Webb said.

Volunteer firefighters must be 18, have a valid driver's license, and pass a background check.