Family Health Centers expanding dental care to students in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

The mobile unit will provide dental cleanings and cavity treatments. The mission is to help improve a child's overall quality of life.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Family Health Centers was awarded a $65,0000 grant from the Duke Endowment Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation to expand rural dental care in schools throughout Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg counties.

The grant will allow students in these counties to have access to dental care through the agency's mobile unit. It's part of a multi-year initiative designed to make dental care services accessible to people living in underserved communities.

“50 percent of them have never seen a dentist in their lifetime," said Family Health Center's CEO Leon Brunson.

He cites a statewide shortage in dental providers as a reason for why many school-aged children in the tri-county have not seen received dental care. He also says lack of affordability is another reason.

“They can’t study and concentrate with a toothache. Other part of it, your dental care is very important to maintaining good health," said Brunson.

