IRMO, S.C. — Street Squad caught up with an Irmo father-daughter duo who uses Veteran’s Day to swap stories and reflect on their time spent in the military.

Michelle Carpenter, who served in the Coast Guard and her father Lindsay Smith who served in the Army, have a shared bond through their service in the U.S. Military.

“I did 21 years," Michelle told Street Squad."I was stationed all over Hawaii, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, St. Louis, Missouri, Boston three times."

“I actually volunteered for the draft, because I knew my number would come up sooner or later," Lindsay laughs. “I enjoy working with people and all the buddies I made in the service.”

Lindsay Smith when he served in the Army.

Michelle and Lindsay had different experiences in the military but both share a fondness of the comradely and time they spent in the service.

Each year, the pair have lunch together as a tribute to their service.

“I’d do it again. If I had to do it all over,” Michelle shared.

Michelle Carpenter during her time in the Coast Guard.

