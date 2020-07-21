Irmo Police names new leader as Chief Perry announces retirement

Effective August 1, the Irmo Police Department will have a new Police Chief, Courtney Dennis.

IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Police Department (IPD) has announced a new police chief effective August 1.

Chief Courtney Dennis, currently Captain Dennis, will take over as the leader of the IPD.

Chief Don Perry is retiring after 22 years with IPD. He has been working in public safety for 25 years, starting with the Forensic Unit at the Department of Mental Health Public Safety. He then spent time with the West Columbia Police department before joining the IPD as a patrolman in 1998. Perry has been Chief since December of 2016.

Chief Dennis began his career with IPD as a reserve officer and was officially joined the police force in 2002. Chief Dennis has worked many positions at IPD such as K9 Officer, Field Training Officer, Evidence Custodian, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and Sergeant over the Criminal Investigations Division. As Captain, Dennis had the responsibility of serving as the department's training coordinator as well as Professional Standards Officer.

Chief Dennis grew up in Irmo and attended Irmo High School. He lives in town with his wife and son.

Street Squad will meet one-on-one with the new police Chief later this week.