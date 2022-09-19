Kershaw County preparing for citizen input on recreation

The three week meetings will allow citizens to speak and fill out a questionnaire.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The potential for more parks, walking trails, and recreation could be on the horizon for residents in Kershaw County.

The county is hosting three meetings that will provide citizens the chance to speak up about what they want to see in their community.

"We did a master plan around 11-12 years ago, and now we're in the process of updating that plan," said Parks & Recreation Director Shane Duncan.

The first meeting will be at Lugoff-Elgin High School on Tuesday, September 20th. The second meeting will be on September 27th in Camden, and the final meeting will be on September 29th in Bethune.

Duncan says they have several ideas on their agenda as to what they plan to work on.

"Our goal is at least 15 miles of walking space, or walking paths. We haven't quite met that 15 miles, so that will be a goal," Duncan said. "We lack outdoor basketball courts, tennis courts resurfacing is a big issue right now.

Several residents we found out at Kershaw County's West Complex told us what they wanted to see.

PARKS AND RECREATION SEEKING CITIZEN INPUT FOR RECREATION MASTER PLAN UPDATE pic.twitter.com/cau60KO3M7 — KershawCountySC (@KershawCountySC) September 12, 2022

"A splash park idea might be an element of it," says Timothy Kennedy.

"The one we're sitting at right now is the largest one we have. Its the nicest one we have," said Linda Caban. "If we're not able to come here, there are smaller ones we can go to relax, but I'd like to see more of the kind we have here."

Residents will have the opportunity to complete a questionnaire that will ask them to rank amenities, from one to five.