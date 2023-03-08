Kershaw County students return to school with free lunches, breakfasts

A new year means change. For the district, the most significant change is students now receive free breakfast and lunch.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students are headed back to the classroom in Kershaw County and will receive free lunches and breakfasts.

"My favorite part is the energy you see, you know, the kids are excited and, you know, it's not only just on the elementary level, it's at all levels," said Superintendent Harrison Goodwin.

He spent his day touring many of the schools in the district and grabbing a bite to eat with faculty and staff. The year's first meal was a barbecue sandwich with baked beans and watermelon. He said this year's meals have more meaning to them.

"Being able to get to the status to have community eligibility, so free breakfast and lunch for everybody, it's just great," he said. "Because we make sure then there is no stigma attached to whether I'm eating school lunch or not."

He hopes a full stomach will have a positive impact on academic performance.

"The other thing I think we will see in the future, though, you know, as we see the weeks go by, will be that kids are fed and eat well, breakfast and lunch, perform better during the day," Goodwin said.

Also performing better are long cafeteria lines at Lugoff-Elgin High School.

"We re-opened the cafeteria that's in the annex; that school is growing, and, you know, it's taken kids longer to get through the line," Goodwin said. "If it takes longer, you get frustrated, don't go and eat, so we re-opened that cafeteria today."