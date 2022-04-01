Blessing Store for those in need coming to Elgin

The non-profit Galatians 6:2 is using the blessing store to help raise money for their food pantry

ELGIN, S.C. — "I'm all about community," says April Frazier with Galatians 6:2 a non-profit in Kershaw County.

Frazier who started her non-profit off with a community food pantry is now fighting the struggles of high grocery costs by creating a clothing closet.

"Giving the rise in the cost of groceries, which we've experienced quite a rise so to augment the cost of the food and supplies we give out we've decided to open up our clothing closet to be a thrift store".

The store, which opens on Saturday, April 2nd, is filled from wall to wall with shoes, men's clothes, women's clothing, children's clothing as well as earrings and accessories.

All items sold will be used to help the food pantry.

"Any items sold here the funds will be used directly to purchase food for the food pantry," she added.

The Blessing Store will be open to the public four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with Tuesday being for clients or appointments only.

They will be offering other methods of assistance.

"We give vouchers out to the social workers, we give vouchers to the local churches and if someone has a voucher they can come here Monday through Friday present the voucher, get two tops, two bottoms, a pair of shoes, and if they need groceries and toiletries, they can get groceries and toiletries",

A mission Frazier is proud of and hopes she can expand, "the store will not be open on weekends, not yet but hopefully we will progress" Frazier added.