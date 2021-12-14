Local nonprofit puts new shoes on feet of Lexington County students

'Sole Stepping' put thousands of shoes on kids feet this year, helping five Midlands elementary schools.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Kids across Lexington County are lacing up brand new shoes, thanks to a local nonprofit.

A Batesburg-Leesville nonprofit organization, SOLE Stepping, is making this all possible for thousands of students.

SOLE Stepping provides new socks and shoes to elementary schools, with a purpose of inclusion.

About 50 volunteers stepped up for duty at Batesburg-Lessville Primary School, bright and early Tuesday morning.

"These kids come in, and they have shoes that don't have bottoms or socks that have holes or are old," volunteer Charles Caughman said. "To be able to put these new shoes and new socks on these kids is like giving a gift of God to them."

"I'm all about the kids," volunteer Mary Caughman said. " I'm all about seeing the smiles on the children's faces. I think it's just a great community outreach program that's needed in all the schools."

Finding the perfect pair can sometimes take a few tries. "Let miss Mary go find some new shoes that will work better," Mary said.

GOD'S timing. We ran out of time yesterday, so we had 2 more classes today. This sweet girl...her birthday was today. ... Posted by SOLE Stepping on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

But once these volunteers do find a pair that's perfectly snug, the kids' faces light up.

"It makes you feel happy," recipient Knowland Brunson said.

"I feel good because I'm getting new shoes," recipient Allie Montgomery said.