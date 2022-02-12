Father in Lugoff being questioned after allegedly shooting son in leg

The sheriff said it's too soon to establish what preceded the shooting.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Lee Boan in Kershaw County says it's too soon to say what led up to a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, Saturday, but investigators haven't ruled out self-defense.

The sheriff's office released a statement Saturday afternoon regarding the shooting, which investigators learned about around 11 a.m. According to their preliminary investigation, a man called 911 to report that his father had shot him in the leg during a fight.

As a result, deputies and first responders were called to the 1200 block of Longtown Road in Lugoff where they found the man "conscious and alert." According to the sheriff's office, he was taken by helicopter to an area hospital and was said to be stable, though his exact condition wasn't available.

Since then, the father of the man has been taken to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office for questioning and is said to be cooperating.

At this point, Sheriff Boan said there have been no arrests but they also do not believe there is any other person involved in the incident at large. The sheriff's office added that there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the public.

While the exact details that preceded the shooting are still under investigation, Sheriff Boan credited those responsible for the fast emergency response.