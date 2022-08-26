Mobile grocery store looks to help Kershaw residents

United Way of Kershaw County has recieved a grocery store trailer that will provide fruits, vegetables, and boxes of foods for rural communities

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A grocery store on wheels will soon be rolling through Kershaw County thanks to the United Way.

Donnie Supplee with United Way says, "This is kinda just the next step to bringing groceries to the community for those who don't have access to it, so it's a great thing."

This will be in addition to the Mobile Nutrition Center to make sure everyone in the rural community can access fruits and vegetables.

Supplee says, "For sure the northern part of our county, there is no grocery store North of Camden, and all those areas like Bethune, Westville, Tookiedoo."

One side of the currently empty trailer will feature fruits, vegetables, and lean meats for sale, the other side is free items.

If you spend twenty dollars you get twenty dollars worth of freebies, like juice, rice, cereal, and coffee.

"Parts of it will be driven to the communities that we go to so as we go we're gonna be listening to what their needs are, what their desires are, and what they can and can't get by having to travel 15-20 miles, and so we're gonna be adapting to what they need, and we imagine that different spots are gonna have different needs and requests and we are just going to be responsive to the community," Supplee adds.