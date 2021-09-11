Shared industrial park could be coming to Kershaw and Lee Counties

The 200-acre lot is located on Mount Olivet Road, approximately 7 miles from downtown Camden.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Council is considering a new industrial park with Lee County.

Kershaw County Administrator Vic Carpenter says the park. which is located in Kershaw and Lee Counties, has 90 available acres for other properties to move into. The Prestige Farms project is located in the lot.

Carpenter says he views the business park as a chance for more business to come to the area, with the park expected to bring around 300 jobs, as well.

Carpenter says Kershaw County and Lee County are expected to share 1% of the revenue from the multi-county park, which could help the county substantially.