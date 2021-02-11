New Kershaw County elementary school welcomes students

Tuesday night, parents were able to tour the new building for the first time.

KERSHAW, S.C. — Officials cut the ribbon at North Central Elementary School Tuesday evening at the new school's dedication ceremony and open house.

The new school in Kershaw County has been a long time coming. The land where the school was built was donated in 2012, according to Mary Anne Byrd, Community Relations Executive Director with Kershaw County School District.

The Kershaw Co. School Board then voted to consolidate three elementary schools -- Baron Dekalb, Bethune and Mount Pisgah Elementary -- into a brand new school.

The main reason for the consolidation into the new school was the age of the buildings. Officials said some of the buildings were up to 100 years old.

When the 2021-2022 school year kicked off, all three schools were still separate and in their old buildings, but were called North Central Elementary School. Over Fall Break, employees and staff worked to get the school ready and when the break ended, they were all in the building.

To keep students from feeling an abrupt change after Fall Break, staff came up with some ideas when the school year started. The school put on the same morning newscast (hosted by students) to familiarize themselves with faces, and used the same teacher signs across all 3 schools.

“We focused on the opportunities instead of the differences, and focused on the possibilities instead of the changes,” said principal Britt Gardner.

Being in a new school has allowed for the students to be surrounded by technology when entering the building and in their classrooms.