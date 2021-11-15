Kershaw County welcomes the Kershaw Connect a new public transit bus to provide residents from Lugoff, Elgin and Camden an easier and cheap commute

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The ribbon was officially cut Monday for the Kershaw Connext, a new bus system that will travel through Elgin, Lugoff and Camden.

The bus, which is currently operating two days a week from from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., will provide ride services to medical facilities, grocery stores, and recreational areas.

The service will be $1 on Thursday and free on Fridays, thanks to the Federal Transit Administration, which is covering the service 100% for the first two years.

Lottie Jones, Executive Director for Santee Wateree Transportation Authority, said "following the transportation assessment, there was a strong need for transportation in the community."

While the service began running in early September, officials say one rider took advantage of the service, likely due to lack of awareness. They hope the ribbon cutting will draw attention to the new service.

Have you seen the new Kershaw Connect bus driving around the Elgin, Lugoff, and Camden areas? It’s a new service... Posted by Santee Wateree RTA on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Josefina Ramirez, a student at Camden High School, came up with the design for the bus and helped cut the official ribbon on Monday.