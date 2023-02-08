Church community devastated as thieves steal grill used for outreach

The church uses the grill for events across the Richland and Kershaw area from feeding the needy to cooking for youth groups

ELGIN, S.C. — "Please return it, please return it," says co-pastor, Willie Taylor.

Miracle Deliverance Outreach Ministry in Elgin was targeted by thieves on June 19th.

The church community was devastated when they arrived at the church to realize their large pull-behind grill, was stolen from their backyard.

"We do cooking for the needy. We do outreach here, and it was a little devastating," says the co-pastor.

Surveillance footage from the church captured the two men using bolt cutters to cut the fence to be able to come in and steal the grill.

"When you look at the video, it's as though they owned the property, they walked from the front to the back, in the middle of the day, as if they own the property," Taylor says.

Taylor says his deep disappointment that someone would be willing to steal from the grounds of a church, "I just felt like there is no fear of God anymore, or for the church."

His message to the criminals is one from the scriptures, "You will reap what you sow, What you do whatever you do unto others it will be done to you, so please return the grill."

If you have any information about the theft, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.