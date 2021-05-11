x
Kershaw County

Camden church hosting 5K Saturday to raise money for Thanksgiving dinner

Registration is $25 for the 5K, and $20 if you want to participate in the 1-mile fun run.

CAMDEN, S.C. — This Saturday in Camden, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is hosting a 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run to help raise money for the Mt. Moriah soup kitchen, which was hit hard by the pandemic. 

The money raised from the event will help with Thanksgiving meals for the soup kitchen offer to those in need. 

Xavier Vargas, event director, who just recently moved to the Midlands, came up with the idea after hearing the soup kitchen's story.

"I grew up in a butler housing, lower-income community," Vargas said. "There were times we had to go to the soup kitchen to get meals, so we've always wanted to live in a community where we wanted to give back, and this was perfect for us." 

This is the first year they have done this event. 

Vargas said around 150 people are registered for the event, and they want more people to come out and get involved. 

Registration opens again tomorrow morning before the event. Registration costs $25 for the 5K and $20 if you want to participate in the 1-mile fun run.

