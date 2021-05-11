Orangeburg church to give out turkeys, hams at concert on Friday

Doors open for the harvest concert at 6:30 p.m. Rev. Gordon says this is the first year of the event but he is hoping to make it an annual event.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It's the time of year when nonprofit organizations, businesses, and faith-based groups turn their attention to making sure residents in their area don't go hungry during the holidays.

New Light United Methodist Church in Orangeburg is kicking off this holiday season with 'All Saints Week' to remember loved ones who are no longer with us during this Thanksgiving.

"We have had losses in the community of members who passed away," said Rev. Enrique Gordon, New Light United Methodist Church's Pastor. "Not only from the church, but as the community outside of the church. Before Sunday, we said let's have an event where the entire community can come together, and we can hand out some gifts to the folks who come."

New Light United's pastor says the church is inviting the community to its harvest concert Friday evening. During the concert, members of the church will be giving turkeys, hams, and hens to the public.

"During the pandemic, we have been hosting our services outside of the parking lot and the community has been coming to participate with us," expressed Gordon. "We wanted to give back during this time because we realize times have been tough."

