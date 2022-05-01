Tips to keep safe as 10th earthquake strikes Lugoff-Elgin area

"Drop, cover and hold on," Leaders with the S.C. Emergency Management Division said.

LUGOFF, S.C. — Residents in the Lugoff-Elgin area experienced two more earthquakes Wednesday, bringing the total to 10 for the area in just over a week.

While none of the quakes have been strong enough to cause damage, Kathleen Baccomo, a resident, said at least one of the tremors woke her from her sleep.

"It just shook and my dog started crying a little bit, and I thought, oh my God, it had to be another one,” Baccomo said. “I just kind of lay there and then I listen, and I wait, and I then I didn’t hear anything else, so I said, oh, thank God, it’s finally done, I hope.”

Concern over the quakes has led to a rise in visitors at local insurance companies like State Farm in Lugoff.

Gary Patterson, a 35-year state farm agent, said his office has received roughly 10 to 20 calls a day.

"Just today we had that many calls, inquiring about whether not their insurance covers earthquake and what they need to do to get the earthquake coverage on their home," Patterson said.

He spent much of his life in the area and was surprised by the number of quakes.

"I maybe remember one tremor in those years and then to have this many in such a short period of time is not normal," Patterson said. "My advice would be to check your homeowners policy to see if you have the coverage, and if you have any questions at all, call the company you’re dealing with.”

Outside of insurance, there are other ways to prepare.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) monitors earthquakes and has a preparation guide.

"Drop, cover and hold on, is what we preach," Brandon Lavorgna, a division spokesman, said. "Whether it’s an earthquake, whether it’s a hurricane, winter weather, having a plan will make things a lot easier for everyone during that chaotic moment.”

The SCEMD suggest six ways to prepare before an earthquake:

Check for Hazards in the Home Identify Safe Places Indoors and Outdoors Educate Yourself and Family Members Have Disaster Supplies on Hand Develop an Emergency Communication Plan Help Your Community Get Ready

During an earthquake, the division recommends taking cover under a sturdy piece of furniture, away from windows. If outdoors, move away from buildings, streetlights and utility wires into an open space, and, if driving, find a safe place to stop that is away from buildings, trees and overpasses.

Karen Watford, who lives in the Bishopville-area, is hoping they won't have to experience anymore tremors soon.

"...because it is scary, especially in a small town," Watford said.