Lake Murray getting new welcome sign

According to the Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, the sign will be built this summer and hopefully finished by August 2022.

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — There's a new look coming to the "jewel of South Carolina." Lake Murray is getting a brand new landmark at the intersection of Highway 6 and 60.

The welcome to Lake Murray sign is set to be built and hopefully finished by late August 2022.

"It’s a busy intersection at the lake," said Jayne Baker, vice president of communications at Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board. "That corner is also close to the Irmo Park side of the dam, so lots of folks are launching their boats at that park site, picnicking, fishing, walking the dam."

According to Lake Murray Country, there are over one million visitors to the lake every year, and they said they felt it was about time to put up a locator.

"We just felt like it was missing, that there needed to be signage at the dam to welcome folks to Lake Murray," Baker said.

Announcing the “Welcome to Lake Murray” project at hwy 6 & 60. The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism... Posted by Lake Murray Country on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Locals are excited about it, too.

"I think that’s wonderful, not only for the community but anybody visiting," said 25-year Lake Murray resident Chyrol Smith. "That’ll really stand out, look good I think."

There’s also a way to be a part of this milestone for the area. Bricks that will go under the sign can be purchased and customized by residents before May 31, 2022.