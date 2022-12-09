Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students

The former student claimed he was looking for a friend he knew from social media and admitted to dressing up to look like a student.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later.

According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.

According to police, multiple students told school resource officers that a man had approached them asking about another student who attends the school. The students also said he had talked to them about drugs.

Police said the man, who was wearing a River Bluff High School shirt, headphones, and a backpack, admitted to trying to look like a student. They also said he was seen on security cameras inside and outside the school.

He allegedly confirmed to police that he had been looking for a friend he knew from social media and admitted to discussing drugs with students.