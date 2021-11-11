Pelion Girl Scout troop gives back to veterans in the community

They'll be putting together as many baskets for veterans as they can until Christmas time.

PELION, S.C. — Girl Scouts in Pelion are packing up one goodie at a time.

Troop 3375 in South Carolina is making our troops feel special this veterans day.

"It makes me feel good because of how much they do for us," scout Hayley Wilson said. There's not much we can do, and we can't thank them enough, so it's good to help them how we can."

They're packing snacks, books, body wash and every other goodie you can think of. Each basket is unique.

They're loaded with not just goodies, but love and admiration.

"To know that a lot of these girls in our troop that don't have veterans in their families really pulled together, they make flags, they are there for parades, and knowing that they're supporting not only me as a troop leader, but my family, as well as other families who have been in the military ... it is truly is a humbling experience," said troop leader Christian Wilson.

And the veterans that received these gifts today are all the more glad they were remembered.