LEXINGTON, S.C. — Mission Lexington is asking for donations so they can help feed families during Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

Since November 1st, the crisis ministry has been giving out turkeys to families in need in the community. As of Tuesday afternoon, they're out of turkeys.

Sherry Jones, the director of resources, says this is one of the busiest times of the year.

"We're giving out holiday food items but we are definitely in need of turkeys and holiday food items to be able to give out more to clients that are coming through the doors," said Jones.

Mission Lexington says around this time of the year, they see triple the amount of people. They've been seeing around 30 people per day.

Around this time last year, the Harvest Hope location in Cayce closed its doors. This left many people in Lexington wondering how they were going to feed their families.

Mission Lexington stepped up to the plate to help feel the need. Since the year has passed, the biggest change for the crisis ministry group is the amount of folks walking through the door.

"From last year up until now, has been really, really busy. A lot of our clients, when Harvest Hope closed, didn't know where to go, who to go to. We're seeing more people. Again, the need is just so great and there are moments that we're running out of food items because we don't have enough to be able to serve our clients and so that's why we definitely need the donations."

Jones says your donations will make a huge difference in these families' lives.

"We're here serving our neighbors in Christ. These are people that are going through a bad time in their life and that are struggling. The need is just so great. Just to be able to give out the items that we receive to our neighbors is just such a blessing to put a smile on their face."

RELATED: Kids grown out of those bunk beds? Mission Lexington really needs them

RELATED: Mission Lexington helps get food to those who need it

Some of the items the crisis ministry is asking for are turkeys, thanksgiving items, canned fruit, pork and beans, canned pasta, mac and cheese, and more. There also in need for personal items like shampoo and deodorant. You can also bring items year round.

Mission Lexington is also in need of volunteers. To help, you can email Michele Smith at michele@missionlexingtonsc.org.