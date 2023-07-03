Newberry working on installing AEDs in most parks within city limits

Anyone can use an AED. Once the AED is turned on, it will talk to you and tell you exactly what to do.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry is working to install automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in parks throughout the city.

AEDs are used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It's an easy-to-use medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish rhythm.

Anyone can use an AED, which is why it is great to have in public places like parks. Once the AED is turned on, it will talk to you and tell you exactly what to do.

"We've got nine AEDs in total. Obviously, this really came to light recently with Damar Hamlin and the Bills and what happened during the football game," said Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Director Collin Shealy. "We actually purchased two through Parks and Recreation a few years ago, and the goal was just to make sure for our recreational programming we had something on-site."

Shealy said the city's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department originally purchased two of the devices and over the last year, the Fire Department has been able to secure seven more through a grant, allowing them to expand their reach to several parks.

"We have an elderly community here but also middle age and young people are now seeing more heart attacks," said Newberry Fire Chief Gene Sealy. "So, when you are out at a park and you're playing basketball, you're running around jumping, that's when you see a lot of heart attacks."

So far, six have been installed, three at parks, where several families who were out and about said they love the concept.

"I think they can't get too many, personally," said Newberry resident Amber Tesenier. "You never know what could go on."

City officials said they have also been working to install emergency call boxes at the recreation complex, while working to get more AEDs into the remaining parks.

"We're going to potentially pursue grants for that," Collin Shealy said. "They are a bit pricey, but obviously it's very important. So, we are looking to put a few of those in the budget as well."

Officials say the Fire Department averages a less than 5-minute response time. They recommend making a 9-1-1 call before using the device to make every moment count.