Orangeburg County organizations participate in Midlands Gives

There are 69 nonprofits in Orangeburg County participating in this campaign.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The 9th annual Midlands Gives campaign is on Tuesday, May 3. This event raises money and awareness for nonprofits in 11 counties.

“It really makes a difference in us providing service to our youth of the community," said Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club board of directors member Willie Booker.

The Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club is one of 69 nonprofits in Orangeburg County participating in this year's Midlands Gives campaign. These funds will support its flagship academic program offering tutoring and homework help for local youth in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

“We’re here to help give the youth what they need in their developing years," said Booker.

Happy #MidlandsGives Day 2022! Our nonprofits support our whole community by providing vital services that make the... Posted by Central Carolina Community Foundation on Sunday, May 1, 2022

The Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition is also participating in the campaign. Founder Cindy Smith says the funds will be used to continue their lifesaving work of keeping stray dogs off the street and rescuing them from abuse and neglect.

Most recently, they saved a dog by the name of Walnut, who suffered the worst case of abuse the shelter had ever seen. According to Smith, Walnut was dumped in a crate on the side of the road and left to die.

“That is why we fundraise and we try so hard to meet the need of these animals that have been left behind by mankind," said Smith.

Smith says COVID has placed limitations on their regular fundraising efforts and Midlands gives will give them another chance to continue being a second chance for others.

“We call ourselves life-saving, life-giving, but for us Midlands Gives is lifesaving and lifegiving," she said.