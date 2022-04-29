Orangeburg students 'Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful' by cleaning up litter

70 students from the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions took part in the clean up on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Students at the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions (HSHP) say they wanted to do their part to keep Orangeburg County beautiful starting in their own backyard.

“Every time I drive down Howard Hill Drive, I see all of the trash," said student Asta Singh.

Singh, along with dozens of other students got to work by doing a litter clean up of the campus on Friday. Lowes donated supplies like trash bags, grabbers, and landscaping equipment. Coca-Cola also supplied water and Powerade for the volunteers.

“Every student here can say that we have a lot of pride in our school, so for us to be able to come out and take care of what’s ours was, like, a great opportunity for our students to showcase what they can do, and they do it here, and they can take it back to their own neighborhoods and communities," said high school junior Ky’Seanna Rowe.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, HSHP will participate in a service learning project. Warriors will take pride in their school by cleaning and beautifying the campus. Posted by Orangeburg High School for Health Professions on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

It's all a part of the Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful's campaign to inspire community members to help combat litter in the area. The campaign was made possible with a grant from Palmetto Pride, South Carolina’s anti-litter and beautification organization.

About 70 students showed up on Friday to do just that and collected 70 bags of trash.

“The amount of community outcome, as well as the amount of people from the school who participated, is just amazing in my opinion," said student Turner Owen.