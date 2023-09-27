Orangeburg businesses to see sanitation rate increase in 2024

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Businesses in the City of Orangeburg will see in increase in sanitation service rates beginning in January.
Sanitation units will also no longer be allowed to split between users.
Orangeburg Public Works Director John Singh says the increase is due to operational costs.
"When looking at the entire market, we'll still be very competitive,” Singh said. “But, it really comes down to the same problem that many places are having. "Increased costs in equipment, salaries and so forth have made it to where we've just got to make some changes to continue to be competitive and provide good service."
The price increases vary based on what size cart or frontload container a business might have and the number of weekly pickups. Pickups are available up to five times a week. The city offers a roll cart, 2 cube yard containers, 4 cube yard containers, 6 cube yard containers, and 8 cube yard containers.