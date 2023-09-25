Proposed ordinance in City of Orangeburg aims to address unhoused population

The final reading for the ordinance will be on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s City council will soon give third reading to a new ordinance that would prevent someone who is unhoused from using public places like sidewalks or parks to sleep. It would also stop them from storing personal property.

Orangeburg Police Chief Charles Austin is in favor of the new rule, saying he believes it will help those who are struggling to find a place to live. The ordinance will allow officers to have an interaction with the person and try and determine if they need help.

"I think what we're doing now is an effort to get ahead of what could become a problem,” Chief Austin said. “It will help us help the persons that we identify as part of the homeless population and some of those persons have mental health illnesses. It will give us the opportunity to help them find resources that could address whatever their problems are."

One of those resources available is The Samaritan House of Orangeburg. It's is a forty-bed facility that provides temporary shelter for the unhoused population of Orangeburg.

Samaritan House Executive Director Henry Miller says they are looking to expand capacity.



"We are the only temporary shelter, so there is no other option,” Miller said. "So, one of the things that the board is looking at right now is trying to grow the facility to be able to house more residents."



According to the proposed ordinance, violators will be given verbal or written warning to stop. If the action continues, violators will be subject to arrest.