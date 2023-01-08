Columbia City Council discusses ordinance to further restrict 'urban camping'

Mayor Rickenmann says its to help contain the number of unhoused people in the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city council discussed an ordinance targeting the unhoused community.

It adds restrictions on 'urban camping'.

According to Reggie Solis is and advocate for those without a home in the Midlands.

“'Urban camping' is sleeping in public places okay a lot of cities across the United States tolerate it because they know there is no place for these people to go,” Solis said.

Tuesday’s city council agenda stated there would be a discussion focused on urban camping as the city updates its previous ordinance.

“Right now the city is gonna give warnings, ticketing citations and jailing for 'urban camping',” Solis said.

The updated ordinance clarifies that a warning is not related to the location of the camping but rather the camping itself is an unlawful act.

In addition to that clarification, the ordinance now requires proper signage to ensure people know camping in a public place is illegal.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said this is to help contain an increased population of those without a home.

“It’s not healthy for the folks that are unhoused and it’s not healthy to the business and the residents. Because I think we’ve seen such an increase and so much pressure on our neighborhoods and businesses, especially in the downtown area. It’s starting to creep into other areas,” said Rickenmann.

But Solis said he has concerns about this starting a cycle with people who may not have a choice but to sleep outside.

“But I didn’t see anything in that information that says they can refer you to a shelter. So what is gonna happen they’re arrested they get released they’re gonna sleep in public and they’re gonna get arrested and it’s just gonna be back and forth,” he said.

Mayor Rickenmann says there are already resources like Transitions and Rapid Shelter for people to use, but he says not many are taking advantage of it.

“How do we get folk into the services so that we can decrease that number. We’re not going to solve it and it hasn’t been solved as long as we’ve all been walking the earth. But there is this way to reduce it but we gotta get people into services.”