Orangeburg County crash leaves 1 dead, injures 2 others

The crash happened around 1 a.m. just outside of Bowman on Saturday morning.

BOWMAN, S.C. — A crash in the Bowman area of Orangeburg County left one driver dead overnight, state troopers confirmed on Saturday.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Charleston Highway (U.S. Hwy. 178) and Holstein Road roughly one mile southeast of Bowman.

Bolt said that a 2020 Toyota Corolla was heading west on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a 2019 pickup truck. The crash left the driver of the Toyota dead at the scene and also injured the passenger of that vehicle and the driver of the truck, a Moncks Corner man.