Orangeburg County and Santee YMCA water parks to reopen May 29th

Orangeburg County residents are excited to use the water parks this summer.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County and Santee YMCA water parks are scheduled to reopen on May 29th.

"When it was closed down, nobody really didn't have anything to do unless they made up their own activities," Orangeburg Resident Carlos Esaw said.

"When I was in high school, that was the spot," said Cross Resident Marquel Sanders. The Santee Water Park always had a day full of people at the pools."

In a statement, Orangeburg County YMCA Executive Director Demetrius Hardy said the water parks are open each year from Memorial Day weekend through the first weekend of August. He says the pools were not closed due to COVID. Hardy goes on to say both facilities will have special COVID protocols in place, like employing extra staff to sanitize equipment to keep patrons safe.

"Pools are big enough for people," explained Sanders. "I know there is going to be a limit on how many can be in the pool, but I think families will be safe at the pools."

Carlos Esaw is a parent of two. He says he's excited about the water parks reopening to give his kids much-needed fun outdoors instead of being in the house all day.