Rolling library making its way through Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County bookmobile made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday.

One of the many stops it's making this month across the county.

The goal is to reach the communities in the county that don't have their own library branch.

“I like the bookmobile because, one, you get to meet everybody. Two, we try to get the community to read and we try to reach all the children and adults that we can," said Orangeburg County library bookmobile manager Penny Irick.

The bookmobile has already made stops in Bowman, Eutawville, Norway, and Branchville.

People who use the bookmobile can access all the same resources they would get if they were to come into the main branch in Orangeburg, including notary services.

“Me being the new bookmobile manager and also a notary and I noticed they have a notary here. But for like when we go out to the stops there might not be a notary, if so they might charge so I just wanted to bring that to the group, to the table," said Irick.

People will receive everything from help with technology to just a listening ear.

“Some of the stops that we go to, a lot of times it might be just, during COVID they’ve just been quarantining and they just want somebody to talk to so I don’t mind sitting there listening," said Irick.