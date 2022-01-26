'It’s been a long time coming': SC State Celebration Bowl parade set for Sunday

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at 1543 Russell Street.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina State Celebration Bowl Parade takes place in Orangeburg Sunday. The event will honor the Bulldog football team following their huge victory over Jackson State in December.

“I’m so excited! Oh my goodness, it’s been a long time coming," said local business owner Kimberly Sanchez.

Sanchez owns Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Orangeburg. She says crowds from the parade will help bring a necessary boost to business.

“Small businesses are struggling these days and, goodness gracious, every customer we could get, and we’re very grateful for it," said Sanchez.

The parade will also honor MEAC Champion Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams, 2021 Cross Country and Track individual champs, and other university athletes.

A forecast of inclement weather has prompted South Carolina State University to postpone the Parade of Champions... Posted by SC State University on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Laura Franga says her husband is an alum of South Carolina State and plans on attending the parade with her family.

“I’m excited about it because I’m ready to get back to some normal," said Franga.

