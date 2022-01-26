'It’s been a long time coming': SC State Celebration Bowl parade set for Sunday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina State Celebration Bowl Parade takes place in Orangeburg Sunday. The event will honor the Bulldog football team following their huge victory over Jackson State in December.
“I’m so excited! Oh my goodness, it’s been a long time coming," said local business owner Kimberly Sanchez.
Sanchez owns Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Orangeburg. She says crowds from the parade will help bring a necessary boost to business.
“Small businesses are struggling these days and, goodness gracious, every customer we could get, and we’re very grateful for it," said Sanchez.
The parade will also honor MEAC Champion Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams, 2021 Cross Country and Track individual champs, and other university athletes.
Laura Franga says her husband is an alum of South Carolina State and plans on attending the parade with her family.
“I’m excited about it because I’m ready to get back to some normal," said Franga.
The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. It will move from the former All-Star Bowling Alley site at 1543 Russell St.. in downtown Orangeburg onto Magnolia Street, and through the SC State campus.
To access the campus, members of the public are asked to enter through the Chestnut Street gate and follow signs for parking. All stadium guests are asked to wear masks as precautions against the spread of COVID-19.