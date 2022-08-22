SC State to implement new security measures following deadly off-campus shooting

The president of the university said some plans were already in the works before Monday's incident and more will follow.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Swift changes are coming to South Carolina State University - with some already being implemented - to help keep students safe following a shooting that, while not on campus, wasn't far away.

The university confirmed that a student was among two people wounded in the shooting that also took the life of an Irmo woman not associated with the school. Another student, however, was injured in a fall.

The shooting was also close enough to the campus that a temporary lockdown was put into place around midnight and continued until about 2 a.m. on Monday.

But, according to South Carolina State's president, Alexander Conyers, more is already being done to help secure the safety of the school's Orangeburg campus.

“The safety of our students and employees continues to be our priority at SC State,” Conyers said in a statement released on Monday afternoon. “While this incident poses no ongoing threat to the campus community, I have directed our campus Police Department to have additional personnel on the campus today."

The university said that Conyers decided to allow classes to continue as normal on Monday after speaking with law enforcement and key staff. For students who are shaken by the incident or otherwise have concerns, the university said that counselors are available.

Before the incident occurred, S.C. State officials said that Conyers had already approved a program to add six non-sworn campus safety officers to assist campus police while also "serving as additional eyes and ears."

A $1 million plan to upgrade lighting and security technology also began being implemented over the summer. The university reports this will include the installation of 700 cameras and 27 emergency call boxes across the campus. So far, about 300 cameras have been installed, the university added.