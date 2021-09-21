SCDOT aims to improve pedestrian safety in Orangeburg area

SCDOT has proposed a new shared-use path along Stonewall Jackson Blvd. to improve pedestrian safety.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has proposed a new shared-use path along Stonewall Jackson Boulevard from Glover Street to Murray Road to improve pedestrian safety.

According to SCDOT's website, the project's purpose is to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity along the corridor. They're proposing to install a shared-use path, a sidewalk that's separated from the road.

"That would be good because sometimes I want to walk down this road, but I'm scared because there aren't any sidewalks," said Orangeburg resident Betty Storman.

"This street is very dangerous," Orangeburg resident Felton Sarren said. "At night, oh my Lord, it's treacherous."

There would also be a new mast arm signal with pedestrian accommodations and crosswalks at the intersection of Glover Street and Stonewall Jackson. Orangeburg residents agree that the project is desperately needed in what they call a well-traveled area.

"Cars are coming from both ways, which makes it hard to cross the roads," Storman explained. "You have to stay on one side to wait for the cars to go by to even cross."

"Some days, you can't even cross the street," Sarren said.

SCDOT is asking the public to send feedback about the project on its website HERE. The last day for public comments is September 30th.

You may submit written comments using the online form on the project website, or by e-mailing or writing a letter to the SCDOT project manager, Alex Bennett at