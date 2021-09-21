SCDOT seeks public input on proposed transportation projects

The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants the public to weigh in on proposed rural, interstate projects within state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is asking the public to give their opinion on five proposed projects. Documents are available for review at the SCDOT website and comments will be taken for 21 days -- through the end of business on October 10, 2021.

The projects include:

Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) amendment to include preliminary engineering phase on the I-26/I-95 interchange improvement and I-26 widening project. This $19 million project proposes widening an approximately 22-mile stretch of I-26 -- from mile marker 165 to mile marker 187 -- through Orangeburg, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. It would improve the I-26 to I-95 interchange while increasing freight capacity and mobility.

STIP Amendment to remove construction phase on I-26 at US1 (Augusta Road) and Southern Railway. The change amends the 2021-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to go from an $80 million bridge replacement project to a bridge rehabilitation project.

STIP Amendment to include construction phase on I-26 Saluda River Crossing Project. The enhancement project will expand existing bicycle/pedestrian network in West Columbia to provide connections to Columbia and the Three Rivers Greenway. Construction costs are $2.4 million and the project is currently funded by Federal Earmark funds.

Transit Projects selected to enhance rural transportation. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5311 Program has allocated $11,267,377 for projects related to general public transportation services. SCDOT has found 21 rural projects for funding. Funds can be used for capital, administration, planning and operating activities by rural transit providers.