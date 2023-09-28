South Carolina State University hosts job fair

Over 100 businesses from several states attended SC State's annual job fair with hopes of recruiting fall graduates.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University hosted its annual career center job fair on Thursday.



There were over one hundred businesses in attendance from many industries hoping to attract fall graduates.



The goal of many of them was to make sure all that young talent stays in the Orangeburg area and doesn't go elsewhere.



Ashley Hollingquest is a human resource generalist with the City of Orangeburg's Department of Public Utilities and says that talent needs to stay in Orangeburg.

"We need people here to work, to make Orangeburg grow," said Hollingquest. "We need the talent here. I can't say that enough. We need the talent here, and we need everybody to stay or Orangeburg will never grow."

Beverly Pendarvis with the Orangeburg County Council on Aging says that young professionals make an impact to their clientele.



"Young professionals is good recruitment," Pendarvis said. "They have new, bright ideas that they can offer and bring to the table with the seniors."



Soriya Littlejohn is a senior at South Carolina State University who says businesses in Orangeburg are providing lots of opportunities to graduates.

"I feel like, as a student, there is more opportunities open because look at all the opportunities around you," Littlejohn said. "You can go anywhere and get a job easily because they want to hire you, they want you to stay here."

South Carolina State University will be hosting an internship fair in the spring and another job fair next fall.